CB-CID probe sought into girl’s death

A petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe into the death by suicide of a schoolgirl, who was staying in a hostel run by a Christian missionary organisation in Thanjavur district.

It was alleged before Justice G.R. Swaminathan that the girl’s parents and a person, who shot a video of the girl in which she claimed she was being coerced to convert to Christianity, were being “pressured by the police”. (The girl had initially alleged that she was being forced to do domestic chores at the hostel.)

The court asked the police to conduct themselves appropriately so as not to give rise to such allegations and adjourned the case till January 24.

