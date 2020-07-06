Cases against road maintenance contracts withdrawn

Chennai

06 July 2020 00:38 IST

A group of civil contractors have withdrawn writ petitions filed by them in the Madras High Court challenging the award of State highways and other road maintenance contracts for larger stretches ranging from 400 to 500 km and for a longer duration of five years.

Consequently, the State government too withdrew its writ appeal challenging an interim order passed by a single judge in one of those writ petitions restricting the government from proceeding further after open technical bids received for maintenance of roads in Thanjavur.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy permitted the government to withdraw its appeal after it was brought to their notice that Justice R. Mahadevan had permitted the contractors to withdraw a batch of writ petitions filed by them challenging the contract conditions.