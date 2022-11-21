Case registered against company for disruption in services of Arasu Cable TV

November 21, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation were disrupted, the State government on Monday said a criminal case had been registered against a private company, which was allegedly involved in hacking the software controlling the operations of its set top boxes.

An official release acknowledged that the services were hit for the past two days, as a private company that was involved in the maintenance of the software was involved in an illegal activity. The issues in set top boxes that were affected were being resolved with the help of technical experts from the Information and Technology Department, it said.

Arasu Cable TV was taking steps to find a solution to this issue, it said and further renewed appeal for cooperation from customers.

For issues in Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar districts, Deputy Manager Marimuthu could be contacted at 9498017289. Deputy Manager Suresh at 9498017212 could be contacted for issues in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts.

Customers in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts could call Deputy Manager Gowtham Raj at 9498002607 for any issues. Those in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram, could call Deputy Manager Mumtaj Begam at 9498017287.

Customers in Chennai could call Deputy Manager Arul Prakash at 9498017283.