Care Earth Trust develops crowd-sourced flood risk map

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 01:14 IST

250 spots plotted, several areas have been inundated for the first time

Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, has developed a map that marks out areas flooded in the city based on citizen responses on areas that were waterlogged during the recent rain.

The map has plotted 250 intensively flooded areas in many parts of the city, including Ashok Nagar, Kolathur, Porur, Anna Nagar, Velachery, Koyambedu, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Kundrathur, Tambaram, Chromepet and Selaiyur. It was based on 900 responses from residents since November 11. Initiated by Stephen Jeyaseelan, GIS cell lead, Care Earth Trust, the map has some core areas in the city which were not usually affected during monsoon. These included some parts of T. Nagar, Alwarpet and Rukmani Lakshmipathi Salai in Egmore.

Normally, low-level areas or those near waterways and waterbodies are prone to waterlogging. But residents of some core areas did not have an idea of source of the sudden flooding that took many days to recede. The responses were sought through social media and online forms.

Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust, said this was not an exhaustive map.“We are still getting responses,” she said.

Residents may send responses on flooding in their area on careearthtrust.org or fill forms at https://forms.gle/QKyG1QyAniKu6bQK7.