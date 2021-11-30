Car washed away in overflowing causeway in Kallakurichi, driver missing

KALLAKURICHI

30 November 2021

A 45-year-old cab driver has been reported missing, while two others managed to swim to safety after a car in which they were travelling, was washed away while negotiating an overflowing causeway near Gadilam River in Mohalur village on Monday night.

According to police, K. Kiliyan, 49 and S. Sankar, 50 and the cab driver Murugan, all hailing from Kiliyur village were going to Tirukovilur. When the car reached the causeway point, the driver, who was not aware of the terrain, ventured into the waters.

When the vehicle reached the middle of the causeway, the waters swept the car away into the stream. While Kiliyan and Sankar managed to come out of the car and swam to safety, Murugan was washed away in the flood waters. The Tirukovilur police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a rescue operation.