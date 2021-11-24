Bus runs over woman

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 00:21 IST

A 37-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a private bus in Velachery on Monday night.

An official of the Guindy Traffic Investigation wing said Sangeetha, a resident of Velachery, was going home on a bicycles. When she tried to cross the signal at the junction, a private bus, which was taking a U-turn, ran over her.

The bus driver fled the spot.

Police from Guindy Traffic Wing rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital. Bus driver Pushparaj of Ulundurpet was later arrested.