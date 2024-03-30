ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars strike at house of retired government staff in Ranipet

March 30, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A group of unidentified persons broke into the house of a retired engineer of the Transport Department near Ratnagiri town in Ranipet and stole gold jewellery worth 75 sovereigns, and ₹2 lakh in cashon Saturday.

Police said the theft was reported at the house of K. Chitibabu, 64. He and his wife, C. Lakshmi (62), had gone to Chennai on Thursday. When they returned home on Saturday, they found that the house had been broken into. The cupboards were damaged and all the valuables inside had also gone missing. Immediately, they alerted Ratnagiri police. Police also roped in fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs as CCTV cameras in front of the house were missing. A case has been registered by Ratnagiri police. A special team has been formed to arrest the culprits. Further investigation is on.

