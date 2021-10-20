Bulgaria offers help in Defence Industrial Corridor project

India exported goods worth $170 million to Bulgaria while imports were $125 million.

The Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, Eleonora Dimitrova, has indicated that her country is open to providing support to Tamil Nadu in the Defence Industrial Corridor project.

“We have expertise in the defence sector, and can help if needed,” she told The Hindu during her first visit to the State on Tuesday.

The Ambassador was here to strengthen the economic, business and cultural ties between Bulgaria and Tamil Nadu. “We will be meeting State government officials and explaining to them what we can offer,” she said, adding that Bulgaria was a top destination for investments and expansions.

According to details provided by the Indo-Asia Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, the country has the lowest corporate and personal tax rate of 10% amongst all the EU countries. And the bilateral trade between India and Bulgaria stood at $295 million in 2020-2021. India exported goods worth $170 million to Bulgaria while imports were $125 million.

Bulgaria is also an attractive place for youngsters to come and study, the Ambassador noted. She highlighted that the country has both private and public universities that offer various courses. She will be meeting members of the film fraternity and invite them to shoot films in Bulgaria. “Many Hollywood and Bollywood film shootings happen in our country, and we extend our invitation to the Tamil film industry,” she said.