Bring in separate legislation in T.N. to safeguard domestic workers welfare, say activists

November 26, 2022 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Activists said 1% of house tax collected T.N. should be allocated towards the welfare of domestic workers and a government order should be passed, fixing a minimum wage

The Hindu Bureau

Calling for a State legislation for the protection of domestic workers and to safeguard their rights, the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust and Action Aid Association presented a list of demands at a multi-stakeholder consultation on the Constitutional protection for domestic workers, held in Chennai on Saturday.

The consultation was held to commemorate Constitution Day and was organised by the State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu. 

“While Tamil Nadu has done a lot for the welfare of domestic workers and measures have been taken for their legal protection, challenges continue to persist. A separate State legislation is needed, similar to what has been enacted in Kerala,” said Esther Mariaselvam, Associate Director, Action Aid.

“One per cent of the house tax collected in Tamil Nadu should be allocated towards safeguarding the welfare of domestic workers. A government order should be passed fixing the minimum wage for domestic workers at ₹100 per hour,” she said, stating that on Constitution Day, steps should be taken towards protecting the Constitutional rights of domestic workers and ensuring they have a dignified life. 

Action Aid and National Domestic Workers Movement further pointed out that India is yet to ratify the convention C-189 organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to ensure that every member country safeguards the rights of domestic workers and their protection at the workplace.

 In his address, chief guest M. Appavu, Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, spoke about how in 2007, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had initiated the setting up of welfare boards for unorganised labourers which are functional for domestic workers as well. “There needs to be more awareness about the board and more members need to join in. Domestic workers are an important part of several houses, and it is upsetting that at times they continue working in tough conditions owing to their financial situation. The Tamil Nadu government too, is keen that this changes, and that they have better working conditions and protection of their rights,” he said.

R. Shunmuga Sundaram, Advocate General, Government of Tamil Nadu, recalled how Tamil Nadu had been in the forefront of bringing about the first amendment in the Constitution following agitations for the same that took place in the 1950s in the State. “Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront when it comes to taking steps towards the protection of human rights,” he said.

A.S. Kumari, chairperson, State Commission for Women, A.K.S. Vijayan, Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government at New Delhi and S. Baskaran, chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission also spoke at the event. 

