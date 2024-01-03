ADVERTISEMENT

Nephrologist’s book on cardiovascular and renal diseases in elderly launched

January 03, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The book authored by senior nephrologist Georgi Abraham is intended for medical practitioners with the aim of encouraging them to recognise the significance of common diseases among the elderly

The Hindu Bureau

A book on cardiovascular and kidney diseases in the elderly population in developing countries was launched here on Wednesday.  

The book, Cardiovascular and kidney diseases in geriatric population in developing countries, is authored by Georgi Abraham, senior consultant, Department of Nephrology, MGM Healthcare. Narayan Prasad and Santosh Varughese are the co-authors and editors. The book is intended for medical practitioners with the aim of encouraging them to recognise the significance of common diseases among the elderly. 

It focuses on treatment modalities for people aged over 60 years who have health issues due to ageing and a genetic predisposition to these conditions. The book has guidance from doctors across countries and is aimed to be a guide to early diagnosis and prevention of heart attacks, stroke and kidney diseases. 

Vanita Jassal, geriatric kidney specialist and professor at Toronto General Hospital, Canada, has written the foreword. Several doctors, including those from India, Africa and other south Asian countries, have contributed. 

Dr. Georgi Abraham said the book aimed at adding a valuable source to physicians practicing medicine. A chapter on palliative care and treating the elderly with irreversible diseases, giving them comfort and support in the last stages of their life has been explained, he said.  

Urjitha Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, said the book encapsulated the need for comprehensive approach to treating the elderly population. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the book at an event in the hospital. 

 

