Blast in fireworks unit: Stalin announces solatium

02 January 2022 12:50 IST

The blast at the fireworks unit occurred at around 8.30 a.m. on January 1. According to the police the workers had come to the unit for a puja to formally welcome the New Year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 2 condoled the death of five persons, in a blast at a fireworks unit near Watrap in Virudhunagar district on January 1 and announced a solatium to the bereaved families.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of each of those deceased would be granted from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. A compensation of ₹1 lakh would be granted to those injured in the incident.

Nathampatti police have booked the fireworks unit owner under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 337 (negligent act endangering human life), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Indian Explosive Substances Act.

The license for the fireworks unit was suspended following the accident.