BJP's bypoll losses, upcoming polls reason behind farm laws repeal, Alagiri charges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about repealing the three central Farm Laws in the upcoming session of Parliament was a result of the losses faced by the BJP in the recent bye-polls, the [fear of facing] upcoming elections to five State Assemblies and the anger among the farmers following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

“This is absolutely an opportunistic move on the part of the Prime Minister. He has acted with some other intentions in mind,” Mr. Alagiri charged.

However, he congratulated the farmers' unions who have been protesting against the Laws and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who has been supporting the farmers, for this victory.