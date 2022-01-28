BJP functionary Vinoj P. Selvam, booked by Chennai police for defamatory post on Twitter

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 12:51 IST

A Chennai resident filed a complaint against Mr. Selvam and alleged that he had begun a campaign of fear and hatred; police said the matter is under investigation

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch, has booked Vinoj P. Selvam, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary for allegedly posting defamatory content on Twitter recently, and for spreading rumours.

Mr. Selvam is presently president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tamil Nadu.

According to police, an individual, Elangovan of Kilpauk, lodged a complaint against Mr. Selvam alleging that Mr. Selvam posted defamatory content and indulged in acampaignintending to create fear and hatred among people. This act of Mr. Selvam was also intended to disturb public tranquility, said the complainant.

Police said, based on the complaint, a first information report has been filed against Mr. Selvam and the matter has been taken up for investigation.Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 505 (Statement conducingpublic mischief) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked.

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned, “Stringentlegal action will be taken against those who spread fake news or indulge in misinformation campaigns on social media pages or WhatsApp that may be against public tranquility and create religious hatred.”