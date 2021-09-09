Bill to speed up acquisition of land for industrial purposes

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 01:43 IST

Collectors will have power to issue notices for acquisition

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday tabled a Bill in the Assembly, seeking to delegate more powers to Collectors to speed up land acquisition for industrial purposes.

The Bill, introduced by Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu, said the government had decided to delegate the power to issue notices for acquisition of land under Sub Section (1) of Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997, to the Collector.

Another Bill, introduced by Minister for Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, sought to give statutory effect to the executive orders passed in 2016 and in 2017, retrospectively, over the conduct of second-class language test by the TNPSC to test the basic Tamil language skills of candidates.

Advertising

Advertising

In view of the special reservation for Vanniakula Kshatriyas within reservation for MBCs and Denotified Communities, and in view of the change in nomenclature of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department into the Human Resources Management Department, Mr. Rajan tabled another Bill that sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.

A Bill tabled by the Agriculture Minister sought to validate the action of having continued/appointed special officers to manage 14 market committees under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987.

The Bill also sought to extend the tenure of these officers for a year on and from November 30, 2020.