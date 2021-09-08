Barbers in temples to get ₹5,000 a month

CHENNAI

DMK MLA had raised apprehensions

Barbers engaged in tonsuring the heads of devotees in temples will get an incentive of ₹5,000 a month, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to DMK member A.P. Nandakumar, who raised apprehensions about the barbers, as the government had announced that no fee would be charged for tonsuring in temples, the Minister said 1,749 barbers in various temples would get ₹5,000, in addition to their regular payment of ₹30 a tonsure.

“They complained that they could not get the tips offered by the devotees. When we brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister, he asked us to consider paying them some incentive,” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

It will involve an expenditure of ₹10.30 crore per year.