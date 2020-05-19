Author Ravi Zacharias no more

CHENNAI

19 May 2020 23:47 IST

Ravi Zacharias, 74, a renowned author-speaker and Christian apologist died on Tuesday at his house in Atlanta, Georgia, after a short battle with cancer. He was the founder of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

Born in Chennai, he grew up in Delhi and later migrated to Canada. As a speaker, he travelled across the world and addressed U.S. military bases and students in several universities, including St. Stephen’s College, Delhi; Uppsala University, Sweden; Harvard University and Yale University. He has held several open forums and addressed the Annual Prayer Breakfast at the United Nations.

Zacharias wrote several books — The Grand Weaver, Cries of the Heart and Walking from East to West. He started Wellspring International, a humanitarian arm of his organisation RZIM and reached out to vulnerable sections of the society, particularly women and underprivileged children. He is survived by his wife Margie and three children.

Advertising

Advertising