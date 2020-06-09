Auroville remains shut

PUDUCHERRY

09 June 2020 00:37 IST

Auroville will remain closed to visitors in spite of a slew of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations coming into effect on Monday.

In a press note, Auroville said it will remain closed to visitors, outstation guests and any new guests/volunteers/interns/students until further notice.

This would extend to guest houses, restaurants and eateries, Auroville said.

