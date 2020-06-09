Tamil NaduPUDUCHERRY 09 June 2020 00:37 IST
Comments
Auroville remains shut
Updated: 09 June 2020 00:37 IST
Auroville will remain closed to visitors in spite of a slew of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations coming into effect on Monday.
In a press note, Auroville said it will remain closed to visitors, outstation guests and any new guests/volunteers/interns/students until further notice.
This would extend to guest houses, restaurants and eateries, Auroville said.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...