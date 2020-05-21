Assistance for unregistered weavers

CHENNAI

21 May 2020 00:05 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that handloom and silk weavers, not registered under the Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weaving Workers’ Welfare Board, would be given cash assistance of ₹2,000, as relief during the lockdown.

The government said the decision followed representations from handloom and silk weavers in this regard.

A total of 1,03,343 persons have registered themselves as members of the Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weaving Workers’ Welfare Board.

They were granted ₹1,000 each as COVID-19 lockdown relief during each of the two instalments.

“The list of registered beneficiaries who have already received cash assistance will be compared to the list of weavers receiving 200 units of free electricity to get the list of those needing assistance,” it stated.