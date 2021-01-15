Arrangements made for COVID-19 vaccination drive in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts

VILLUPURAM

15 January 2021

The Health Department has made all arrangements for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts scheduled to start on Saturday.

Cuddalore, one of the 10 Regional Vaccine Stores in the State has received 25,500 doses. Cuddalore districts has been allotted 7,800 doses of the vaccine while Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts have received 11,500 and 6,200 doses respectively.

Dr. S. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Villupuram district said that vaccination will be done at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH), Villupuram Government Hospital and taluk hospitals at Radhapuram and Siruvanthadu on January 16.

“A full-fledged action plan is ready for the vaccination drive. While health personnel would be administered vaccine in the first phase, the second phase includes frontline workers. The third phase will cover those above 50 years of age, and those with co-morbid conditions."

All arrangements have been made to administer the vaccine to 100 persons a day at each centre. As many as 10,688 persons have registered for the vaccination drive in Villupuram district, he said. All centres will have a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room as per the guidelines and the department has ensured the availability of staff, Mr. Kumar added.

In Cuddalore district, the vaccination will be held at the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, Chidambaram and Virudhachalam General Hospitals and Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH).