Around 1.5 lakh people vaccinated at mega camp

VELLORE

25 November 2021 23:47 IST

3,029 camps held in four districts

Nearly 1.5 lakh people in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts have been vaccinated in 3,029 camps organised by the district administrations as part of the 11th mega vaccination programme that was held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai had set up 1,075 camps, vaccinating 64,035 people on Thursday. This is much lower than the number of people vaccinated during the mega camp that was held a few days ago where 80,949 people including 23,132 persons from Cheyyar block took the jab. At present, the district has a total of 19.62 lakh persons in the 18 plus age group.

So far, 76% of the total population have been vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are concentrating on those who have to take their second dose of the vaccine. We are also reaching out to the tribal areas along Jawadhu Hills,” said B. Murugesh, District Collector, Tiruvannamalai.

In Vellore, 39,982 persons were vaccinated at the mega camp on Thursday.

The newly-formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts organised 421 and 500 camps covering 18,169 and 16,138 persons respectively at the mega camp.