Appointment of Wakf board CEO challenged in HC

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 23:51 IST

The petition had been filed on the ground that the appointment had been made in violation of the Waqf Act of 1995. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State government on a writ petition seeking a direction to remove A.B. Rafiulla from the post of Chief Executive Officer-cum-ex officio secretary of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board. The petition had been filed on the ground that the appointment had been made in violation of the Waqf Act of 1995.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar directed Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to take notice on behalf of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department and file a reply to the writ petition by October 27. The case had been filed by R.R. Noor Mohammed, president of Sufi Islamic Board.

