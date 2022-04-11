Apple starts production of flagship iPhone 13 at Foxconn plant near Chennai

iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are made at Foxconn plant near Chennai.

April 11, 2022 12:27 IST

It will have ‘beautiful design, advanced camera systems’, says the company

Apple has started production of its flagship iPhone13 at its contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant near Chennai.

“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a emailed statement shared with The Hindu.

iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are made at Foxconn. iPhone 12 and SE, SE1 models are made at Apple’s another contract manufacturer Wistron in Bengaluru.

Last year, the Foxconn plant near Chennai saw labour unrest due to a food poisoning incident. After the intervention from the State government and Apple, Foxconn management said it was taking corrective actions.