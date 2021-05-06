Appeal against SC verdict: VCK

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 02:24 IST

Strongly opposing the Supreme Court judgment on Maratha reservation, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to appeal against the judgment.

“The judgment has not only cancelled the reservation for the Marathas but is also against social justice and rights of the OBCs across the country, besides snatching the rights of the States,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said in a statement.

The top court's judgment meant that the State governments do not have powers to have their own list of backward classes, he contended.

Advertising

Advertising

“The newly-elected DMK government should appeal against the judgment,” he demanded.