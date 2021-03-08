Apollo Hospitals launches cancer awareness programme

CHENNAI

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar flagged off two buses that would be used for cancer screening programmes

Women should make their health a priority so that their family remains happy, said Prathap C. Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals.

At the launch of breast cancer awareness on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr. Reddy said, “Every woman should promise herself that she shall prevent herself from getting cancer of the breast. It is curable, spread the message. We need to take this challenge across to all women.”

Healthcare provision in his native town had paid dividends. Not only had the neonatal or maternal mortality been prevented but even cancers were detected early and treated, preventing deaths, he said. Cancer can be cured by being aware. All women must participate to make people aware that cancer is curable, he added.

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar urged women to spend a few minutes to self-examine their breasts. “Self breast exam is simple. My fight has been against perceived notions. Let me take care of myself and be special always. It is not about being remembered for just one day in the year,” she said.

She later flagged off two buses that would be used for cancer screening programmes. Apollo Cancer Centres has collaborated with Lion’s Club to screen women in the villages of Kancheepuram for breast cancer.

Hospital Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy said potentially 350 million lives would be saved in India with awareness about cancer. By not taking care of themselves, people found healthcare an economic burden, she pointed out.

Radiation oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centre Rathna Devi said survival rate of breast cancer is low because detection is late. In India every third person diagnosed with breast cancer dies whereas in the West it is one in six persons, she said.

Bhawna Sirohi, breast medical oncologist at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre said 70% of women come very late for diagnosis and this reduces the chances of cure as well. She urged people to be proactive and asked people to register to be a breast examiner.