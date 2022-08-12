Annamalai, Vijayakant call for prohibition

August 12, 2022 00:09 IST

BJP State president K Annamalai and DMDK president Vijayakant on Thursday welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks on curbing illegal drugs but at the same time urged for implementing prohibition.

In a statement, Annamalai questioned why the Chief Minister did not focus on the ill effects of liquor. He urged the Chief Minister to take measures to close the Tasmac liquor shops.

In a separate statement, Vijayakant questioned why prohibition was not being implemented in the State. He called for closure of liquor shops in a phased manner and urged for constructive measures to curb sale of illegal drugs.