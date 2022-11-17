Annamalai University inks pact with National Agro Foundation for rural development

November 17, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The MoU aims to increase the annual income of the rural community, especially small and marginal farmers and women, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

R.M. Kathiresan (first from right) Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University exchanging the MoU document with M.R.Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of National Agro Foundation at Chidambaram on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Annamalai University has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Agro Foundation (NAF) for collaborative initiatives in regenerative agriculture, integrated farming, agribusiness development and comprehensive rural development.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  3. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
  4. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  5. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, R.M. Kathiresan, Vice Chancellor of Annamalai University, and M.R. Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of NAF, signed the MoU on Wednesday. The MoU will strive to increase the annual income of the rural community especially small and marginal farmers, rural women, and youth through multi-pronged interventions with a special focus on agriculture development.

The MoU would also pave the way for joint seminars, training and capacity-building of farmers, adaptive research, field studies and student projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Agriculture / farms

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US