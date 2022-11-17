Annamalai University inks pact with National Agro Foundation for rural development

November 17, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Annamalai University has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Agro Foundation (NAF) for collaborative initiatives in regenerative agriculture, integrated farming, agribusiness development and comprehensive rural development.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, R.M. Kathiresan, Vice Chancellor of Annamalai University, and M.R. Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of NAF, signed the MoU on Wednesday. The MoU will strive to increase the annual income of the rural community especially small and marginal farmers, rural women, and youth through multi-pronged interventions with a special focus on agriculture development.

The MoU would also pave the way for joint seminars, training and capacity-building of farmers, adaptive research, field studies and student projects.

ADVERTISEMENT