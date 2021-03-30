An LED representative

TIRUCHI

30 March 2021 01:25 IST

In a short campaign, parties and candidates try to leverage every medium to reach out to voters. The DMK Tiruchi West candidate, K.N. Nehru, has deployed LED screens, retrofitted on a goods carrier, to carry his message to electors. Painted brightly in DMK colours, clips of his campaign play on the screen to catch the attention of the people as the goods carrier goes around the constituency, even as Mr. Nehru is busy soliciting votes elsewhere.

