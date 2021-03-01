Amit Shah holds talks with Palaniswami, Panneerselvam

Home Minister Amit Shah with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

CHENNAI

01 March 2021 02:42 IST

BJP expects 30 seats from AIADMK, says source

Home Minister Amit Shah held seat-sharing talks with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that stretched late into Sunday night.

A source told The Hindu that the BJP expected at least 30 seats from the AIADMK.

Mr. Shah who returned to Chennai after a public meeting in Villupuram was closeted with Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam. The BJP State president L. Murugan and the party’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Kishen Reddy, accompanied the Home Minister.

Preliminary talks

On Saturday, a delegation of BJP leaders held preliminary discussions with the AIADMK leadership.

It is expected that the two sides will reach an arrangement by Monday with the AIADMK keen to finish its seat-sharing deal with all its alliance partners at the earliest. An AIADMK leader on Saturday said the Election Commission’s announcement had caught everyone by surprise as they expected it only in the first week of March.