Ambulance driver held for stealing bikes from hospital campus in Villupuram

The police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly stole bikes belonging to patients and visitors at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH).
The accused person has been identified as M. Suresh, an ambulance driver.
Police said a team was conducting vehicle checks near the hospital on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) evening when they found Suresh trying to escape. The police nabbed him and recovered 25 stolen bikes from his possession.
A case has been registered.
