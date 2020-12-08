Ambassador of France calls on CM

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain calling on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:12 IST

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

An official release termed it a courtesy call. Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau of Tamil Nadu and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of the Ambassador and the Chief Minister.

The MoU was aimed at establishing a framework to facilitate connections between French businesses and Tamil Nadu, enabling investments and promoting ease of doing business. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were also present.

