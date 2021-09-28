Allow worship, appeals Peter Alphonse

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:51 IST

State Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse on Monday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to allow worship in temples, churches, mosques and other places, as the spread of COVID-19 had been brought under control to a large extent. “The efforts of the Chief Minister and hard work of government departments have substantially reduced the infection. So the Chief Minister may allow prayers in places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he tweeted.

