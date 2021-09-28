Tamil NaduCHENNAI 28 September 2021 01:51 IST
Allow worship, appeals Peter Alphonse
State Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse on Monday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to allow worship in temples, churches, mosques and other places, as the spread of COVID-19 had been brought under control to a large extent. “The efforts of the Chief Minister and hard work of government departments have substantially reduced the infection. So the Chief Minister may allow prayers in places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he tweeted.
