Allot funds and fill vacant positions in SC/ST commission: Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should immediately appoint officials to the vacant positions in the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the positions had not been filled for over 10 months. “The funds for the commission have also not been allotted. The six officials in charge of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd. are also taking care of the SC/ST Commission,” he said, adding that enough funds should be allotted to ensure that the commission works with zest.