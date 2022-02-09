All parties except BJP rally behind DMK to re-adopt NEET exemption Bill

CHENNAI

09 February 2022 00:55 IST

Leaders also demanded that the UG medical admissions reservation for State government students be increased from 7.5% to 15%

All political parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly except the BJP, whose four members walked out, rallied behind the ruling DMK government in the House against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday.

Representatives of the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, and other parties, spoke in support of the re-adoption of the Bill to dispense with NEET for undergraduate medical degree courses in the special session of the Assembly. Some of them even pushed for increasing the reservation for State government students from 7.5% to 15%.

Presenting the issue before the House, Speaker M. Appavu pointed out that in June 2021 then Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his customary address to the House voiced the State’s position seeking an exemption from NEET.

Likewise, the incumbent Governor R.N. Ravi, in his address in January, mentioned this government was of the firm view that entrance exams such as the NEET are unnecessary for admissions to professional courses and will continue to reiterate this position.

Representing the AIADMK, former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said his party remained opposed to the NEET since the days of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He listed the efforts taken during the erstwhile AIADMK regime to seek an exemption for the State from the ambit of NEET.

Mr. Vijayabaskar pointed out that during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, the House had passed a Bill to reserve 7.5% of seats for NEET-qualified State government school students in medical admissions. He said NEET was brought in during the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime of which the DMK was a constituent.

Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai contended the Governor should confine himself “within his [Constitutional] limits” and not attempt to seek the powers of the President. He objected to the AIADMK’s contention that NEET was initially brought during the Congress regime.

CPI legislator T. Ramachandran charged that the Governor did not send the Bill adopted by the House for over five months and “intentionally delayed the Bill”. According to him, his action went against the spirit of federalism and the Constitution.

CPI(M) MLA V.P. Nagaimaali contended that the actions of the Governor were against the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and students and also against the federal principles of the country. “The Governor’s actions were arbitrary and has made a mockery of democracy by returning a Bill that was adopted by people’s representatives elected by 8 crore people,” he said.

VCK MLA S.S. Balaji said NEET was not only against social justice but was totally against the principles of natural justice. He said the Chief Minister should constitute a Committee such as the Rajamannar Committee set up by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the 1970s to study the relations between the Centre and States.

PMK legislator S.P. Venkateshwaran said the reasons given by the Raj Bhavan for returning the Bill were unacceptable. NEET was not protecting social justice and should be abolished not only for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country, he said.

Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar said his Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam welcomed the Bill and contended that the reasons given for returning the Bill were unacceptable, which he charged amounted to “social injustice.”

Papanasam legislator M.H. Jawahirullah said his Manithaneya Makkal Katchi welcomed the re-adoption of the anti-NEET Bill. He said the Bill adopted by members elected by the people could not be returned by a Governor deputed by the Union Government.

Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan said his Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi said the action of the Governor in returning the earlier Bill was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Tiruchengodu legislator E.R. Eswaran said his Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi was of the view that the contents of the Bill were not only the wish of the Chief Minister or the ruling party but that of 8 crore Tamils across the State.

He also sought for increasing the reservation for State government school students from 7.5% to 15% and further sought reservation for students from State Board of School Education.

Kilvaithinankuppam MLA M. Jagan Moorthy said his Puratchi Bharatham party was for increasing the 7.5% reservation provided to State government school students to 15%. He also sought for reservation for sportspersons.