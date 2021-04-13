Alagiri moots several proposals to give relief to fishermen

CHENNAI

He wants aid amount to be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500

The financial assistance being given to fishermen during the fishing ban period must be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500 and the ban period shifted to the October-December season as the present ban period from April to June was unscientific, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri said Andhra Pradesh had increased the financial assistance to fishermen from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 during the ban period.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the current ban between April and June was unscientific and the months between October and December coinciding with the northeast monsoon on the east coast was ideal for such a ban.

He said the fishing ban this year must be reduced to 45 days from 61, considering the fact that fishermen could not venture into the sea for nearly 135 days last year on account of COVID -19 restrictions.

“Due to the COVID-19 lockdown last year, fishermen could not go to sea. Following that, due to the fishing ban, they could not go fishing again. They were unable to go to sea for their livelihood last year for nearly 135 days. Taking this into account, the current ban should be reduced to 45 days,” he said.