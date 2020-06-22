Alagiri hits out at BJP Tamil Nadu’s bank loan initiative, warns of legal action

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president asked if other political parties started similar initiatives, would the banks accept it, and would loans will be disbursed

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday hit out at BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit for its initiative to help people get bank loans under various schemes instituted by the Centre and warned of legal action if it was not stopped.

In a statement, he said BJP thinks that by doing this they can establish themselves in the State, but this won’t succeed.

Mr. Alagiri asked if other political parties started similar initiatives, would the banks accept it, and would loans will be disbursed. He also said that banks will show biases in disbursing loans, and this may lead to a lot of wrong doings.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out that when former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram launched the education loan scheme, it benefited all, and the State unit did not start any initiative like the BJP has done. He said the BJP Tamil Nadu’s action is strongly condemnable.