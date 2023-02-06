ADVERTISEMENT

Alagiri backs DMK on pen memorial for Karunanidhi

February 06, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday defended the DMK government’s decision to build a pen-shaped memorial for former DMK president and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on the Marina beach. He condemned those who were speaking against the decision.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said he was unsure what environmental impact would be from the construction of the proposed memorial 360 metres from the beach sands in the sea.

“The experts group, which has been studying the proposed site for the last one month, has concluded in its report that there are no turtles or fish found there. It is not acceptable that the memorial is being opposed for someone who built a 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue. Most are forgetting that all ports in India have been built in the sea,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Alagiri further pointed out that the first underwater museum was being set up in Pudhucherry in association with the Indian Navy and the National Institute of Ocean Technology by the Central government. “The Indian Navy has agreed to convert its ship INS Cuddalore as a museum. One has to travel kilometres to visit the museum. But nobody has said that the environment will be affected,” he said.

He also pointed out how a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji was being built one-and-a-half kilometre from Marine Drive in Mumbai city. “For a different leader who was instrumental in deciding national politics for 80 years, a different kind of memorial is necessary. He reached the top through hard work and he didn’t stop writing until the end,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri claimed the critics of the memorial were vociferous because they knew that they would get featured in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US