AIADMK will lose polls as long as it aligned with BJP, says Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

KARAIKUDI

27 September 2021 16:41 IST

“I reiterate that in the rural local body polls, the AIADMK will face defeat miserably...” said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

As long as the AIADMK has the BJP in its fold in Tamil Nadu, the party would lose in the elections, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi on September 27.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the BJP would not be able to make a big dent in non-Hindi pockets. The people of Tamil Nadu had rejected the party many times. The AIADMK, which has already been shown the door, would continue to lose its vote bank due to the presence of the BJP as an ally, he added.

The former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami should talk in a responsible manner, he noted. When the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already implemented several of the poll promises and the people (beneficiaries) were convinced, wrong statements by the Leader of Opposition would only show him in poor light, Mr. Karti Chidambaram said.

Advertising

Advertising

The AIADMK had many intra-party issues. To keep the party functionaries and rank and file cadre intact, Mr. Palaniswami issued statements claiming that along with the general elections to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024, T.N. Assembly would also face elections. “I reiterate that in the rural local body polls, the AIADMK will face defeat miserably...” he added.

On the national scenario, the Congress was the only dominant force to fight the BJP. The elections in the Hindi heartland, coming up next year, would be the beginning of the end for the BJP. Already, the change of guard in Gujarat was nothing but a reflection of the people’s anger against the BJP, he claimed.

The Congress MP said that there were serious allegations of malpractice and misappropriation of funds by the AIADMK during the last nine years in power. A classic case of corruption and mismanagement was the UGD work being carried out in Karaikudi Municipality. The work should have been completed at least two years ago, but still appeared to be never ending, he charged. “I will certainly meet the CM soon and submit a memorandum in this regard along with Congress MLA S. Mangudi,” he summed up.