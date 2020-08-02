AIADMK to study implications of NEP

CHENNAI

Ruling party to take time to express stand on policy

The ruling AIADMK is expected to take some more time to study implications of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) before coming out with its position on the development.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan has convened a meeting of officials of his department on Monday, to discuss the matter. “I will apprise Chief Minster [Edappadi K. Palaniswami] subsequently,” he told The Hindu on Saturday. School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan could not be contacted for his comment but he had on Thursday said that the government’s stand would be made known after talks with the Chief Minister.

The AIADMK deputy coordinator, K.P. Munusamy, who recently took oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), said that the party leadership would make known its stand soon. “We can’t afford to be silent on this issue.”

Many Opposition parties, led by the DMK, have demanded that the State government stick to two-language formula and reject the three-language formula proposed in the NEP 2020.

In the meantime, Tamil Development Minister and the party’s deputy propaganda secretary K. Pandiarajan, in a tweet, hailed the policy. According to him, the NEP would facilitate making healthcare education “inclusive & integrative,” as allopathy doctors in future would have an understanding and respect for traditional Indian medical systems such as Siddha and Ayurveda.