AIADMK govt. acting against Periyar’s principles, says Kanimozhi

ERODE

02 December 2020 01:18 IST

‘BJP is destroying the country’s reservation policies’

DMK women’s wing leader M.K. Kanimozhi on Tuesday alleged that the AIADMK government was acting against the principles of rationalist leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Addressing the media during the ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice for a new dawn) campaign for the second consecutive day in Erode district, she said people wanted the current regime to end and a new government headed by DMK president M.K. Stalin to be formed.

To a query regarding actor Rajinikanth’s statement that he will announce his decision on a political plunge soon, the MP said she had no comment to make at this juncture. On PMK cadre staging a road blockade near Chennai, she said, “It is not my opinion, but it reminds me of a person saying it is an election drama.”

Advertising

Advertising

When asked about former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri saying he would play a role in the upcoming Assembly election, Ms. Kanimozhi said it was his personal decision, and she could not comment on it.

“It is a democratic country and anyone can start a political party or enter politics,” she added.

The MP asked what the BJP had done for social justice, adding that it was destroying the reservation policies in the country. “Only the Dravidian movement and the DMK give voice to such issues,” she added. When asked about the DMK’s stand on the farmers’ protest in Delhi, she said Mr. Stalin had been opposing the farm laws and demanding their repeal.

Ms. Kanimozhi interacted with members of the transgender community, auto-rickshaw drivers and residents of various localities in the city.