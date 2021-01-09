AIADMK general council meeting kicks off

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 11:11 IST

The general council of the AIADMK, which was scheduled to begin at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, near here, at 8.50 a.m. on Saturday, is expected to commence its deliberations at 11 a.m.

Party sources said the inability of a large number of members to reach the venue on time was the reason that led to the postponement.