AIADMK general council meeting kicks off
Updated: 09 January 2021 11:50 IST
The general council of the AIADMK, which was scheduled to begin at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, near here, at 8.50 a.m. on Saturday, is expected to commence its deliberations at 11 a.m.
Party sources said the inability of a large number of members to reach the venue on time was the reason that led to the postponement.
AIADMK party members gathered at the party General Council Meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M
