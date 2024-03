March 02, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

A team of leaders of the AIADMK, including S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani, met the DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and deputy general secretary L. K. Sudeesh on Friday evening.

After holding the discussion for about 30 minutes, Mr. Velumani told reporters that the meeting was a courtesy call. The two parties’ seat sharing committees would soon meet and deliberate on the issue of alliance. He declined to elaborate further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.