AIADMK condemns attack on GCC official; urges action against DMK MLA K.P. Shankar

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 12:49 IST

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami question the motive behind the MLA’s action of interrupting road-laying work

Condemning an incident in which DMK MLA K.P. Shankar allegedly assaulted an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday urged the government to take strong action against the Tiruvottiyur legislator.

In two separate statements, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami questioned the motive behind the MLA’s action of interrupting road-laying work. They also asked why no police complaints were received over the incident and why no action had been initiated against Mr. Shankar.

Alleging that the public officials have been threatened by members of the ruling party, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled incidents in the recent past and underlined words by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai that partymen should not interfere in the functioning of the government. “It is clear that an anti-democratic government is functioning now,” the former Chief Minister charged.

The action of the MLA in assaulting a government official was an act of violating the Constitution, Mr. Panneerselvam charged and condemned the incident on behalf of the AIADMK.

In his statement, Mr. Palaniswami asked: “Even after it has come to light that the ruling party MLA was involved in violence, why was he stripped of his party post alone and why no case was registered against him?”

Claiming that people in fishing hamlets near Tiruvottiyur alleged that he has assaulted some people there, Mr. Palaniswami charged: “No action has been taken against those responsible for the incident so far.” The former Chief Minister further called upon government officials, police officers and general public to file a complaint when such attacks are unleashed on them.