ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK accuses Intelligence Wing of hacking phones of its leaders

April 14, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Saturday accused the State Intelligence Wing of the Police of hacking or intercepting the phones of its leaders.

In a complaint addressed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, the party’s advocate wing’s secretary I.S. Inbadurai claimed that the Intelligence Wing had procured a software programme to monitor its leaders for the purpose of hacking or interception. He wanted the CEC and the CEO to take action against the police officers concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US