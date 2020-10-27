Agriculture Minister critical

CHENNAI

27 October 2020 01:00 IST

Agriculture Minister R. Duraikkannu continues to be critical, according to a health bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital on Monday. The Minister is being treated for severe COVID-19 pneumonia and other complications.

Hospital authorities said his progress would be monitored for the next 24 hours before a prognosis is made.

“Maintaining the functions of vital organs continues to be a challenge, considering his co-morbidities,” the bulletin said.

The Minister is on maximal life support and his response to treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, according to the report signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, the hospital’s executive director.