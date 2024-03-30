Advocates should adapt to new technologies: Justice Subramanian

March 30, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - RANIPET

Advocates, including senior law practitioners, should adapt to new technologies like online filing of court cases rather than opposing such digital advancements, said Justice R. Subramanian, Judge, Madras High Court, on Friday.

Delivering his inaugural address at the District and Sessions court in Ranipet, Justice Subramanian said that digital filing of cases makes routine work much easier and quicker. For example, in the early 2000s, advocates could not run their offices without stenographers as a large volume of documents had to be typed for court proceedings. Most of the advocate chambers in the Madras High Court then had at least one stenographer in their office. “Technology has made work simpler and easier. They help us do the work more accurately. As a practice, advocates should allot at least one hour in a day for e-filing of cases and follow-up to it,” he said.

The judge highlighted the need for young advocates to spend more time in courts, especially in newly formed districts like Tirupattur and Ranipet, as it will help them reach out to poor litigants who may require legal aid. Such presence in courts also helps advocates spend more time on research work for their cases, interacting with senior advocates and having the opportunity to witness court proceedings. “Their [young advocates] presence in courts helps them to observe mannerisms of senior advocates in court halls. Young advocates should stick around the courts,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that many senior and leading advocates in undivided districts do not prefer to relocate themselves to newly formed districts. They remain in the old district. Such tendencies should not be followed as courts in new districts require such senior advocates for growth, he said.

On the occasion, Justice Subramanian, who is also the portfolio Judge for the Vellore district, inaugurated the District and Sessions Court and Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Ranipet. Justice Teekaa Raman, Judge, Madras High Court, virtually inaugurated Additional District and Sessions Court and Judicial Magistrate Court - II in Arakkonam.

Justice Battu Devanand, Judge, Madras High Court, who is also portfolio Judge for the Vellore district, virtually inaugurated the District and Sessions Court and Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Tirupattur, in the presence of Justice M. Nirmal Kumar, Judge, Madras High Court, and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, Judge, Madras High Court.

