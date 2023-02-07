Advocate L. Victoria Gowri assumes office as judge of Madras High Court 

February 07, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Tuesday administered the oath of office to L. Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the court even as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions filed against her elevation on the grounds of having delivered “hate speeches” against religious minorities.

In a ceremony held at the High Court premises at 10:35 a.m, the ACJ administered the oath also to advocates P.B. Balaji and K.K. Ramakrishnan and judicial officers R. Kalaimathi and K.G. Thilakavadi. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram welcomed the new judges.

Ms. Gowri’s elevation had mired into a controversy ever since 21 lawyers including N.G.R. Prasad, Senior Counsel R Vaigai, V. Suresh and others wrote to President Draupadi Murmu on February 1 urging her to return the Supreme Court collegium’s January 17 recommendation to elevate her as judge of the High Court.

They also requested the collegium to reconsider its recommendation and followed it up with two cases filed in the Supreme Court on Monday against the proposed elevation. On being mentioned, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to list the cases for hearing before the appropriate Bench on Tuesday.

However, in the meantime, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju tweeted that the Centre had cleared the appointment of 13 additional judges to three different High Courts and the list included the name of Ms. Gowri. The Ministry also notified the Presidential warrant.

Thereafter, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi authorised the ACJ to administer the oath of office to the five individuals appointed as judges of Madras High Court and accordingly, the oath taking ceremony took place on Tuesday in the presence judges, Bar leaders and other lawyers.