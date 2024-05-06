Admissions notified for arts, science, law courses

May 06, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

A day ahead of the release of results for the Class XII State Board examination, the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University notified the admission process for the 2024-25 academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those seeking admissions to government arts and science colleges may register from Monday at www.tngasa.in, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has said. Candidates may also visit the admission facilitation centres (AFCs) listed on the website, and must pay a registration fee of ₹2. Candidates in the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹48, and those in the SC/ST category are granted an exemption.

Application fee may be paid via debit or credit cards, or through net banking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who are unable to pay online may do so by means of a demand draft, dated May 6 or later, in the name of The Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai 15, at the AFCs, the DCE added.

For further details, one may contact 044-24343108/24342911.

Law programmes

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has issued a notification that aspirants to undergraduate programmes of the School of Excellence in Law and affiliated government and private law colleges may submit their applications between May 10 and May 31. Details of eligibility, application processing, and fee structure are available at www.tndalu.ac.in. Candidates may contact 044-24641919 or 24957414 for enquiries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.