Adheenam claims Stalin has consented to ‘Pattina Pravesam’

District administration has not yet issued any order in this regard, say sources

The seer of Dharmapuram Aadheenam claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had permitted conduct of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ (a palanquin-bearing ceremony) of the mutt, “acknowledging significance of the tradition”.

In deference to the stress laid by a delegation of pontiffs across the State on revoking the recent ban imposed on the tradition, the Chief Minister had, on Saturday night, accorded his consent for the event, Sri La Sri Masilamani Desiga Gananasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal claimed during an interaction with mediapersons.

Recently, the Mayiladuthurai RDO, citing human rights violation in the practice of carrying the pontiff on a palanquin, had issued an order banning the ceremony. This had triggered an outcry from votaries of tradition.

At the time of filing this report, official sources said the district administration had not yet issued any order revoking the ban.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Kumbabishegam of Uthavedeeswarar temple at Kuthalam that is managed by the Dharmapuram Adheenam, the 27th Gurumahasannidhanam of the mutt showered his blessings on the Chief Minister, and appreciated the initiative by HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to resolve the issue.

Accompanied by the 24th Gurumahasannidhanam of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal, Sengol Adheenam and Thondaimandala Adheenam, the ‘Adheenakartar’ of the Dharpauram Adheenam, said the government had taken a consistent stand in following matters of tradition, adding: “Devotees carry the palanquin on own volition after ‘penance’. There is no question of human rights violation,” he contended.