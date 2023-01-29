ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth issues public notice over infringement of rights

January 29, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Counsel warns of civil and criminal action against those who commercially exploit the actor’s name, image, voice or any other distinctive characteristic without his express consent

Mohamed Imranullah S.

Actor Rajinikanth. File photo | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Actor Rajinikanth’s advocate S. Elambharathi has issued a public notice on Saturday, warning of civil and criminal action against those who infringe the personality rights of his client through unauthorised use of the actor’s name, image, voice or any other distinctive elements uniquely associated with him.

The two-page notice stated that Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, alias Rajinikanth, was one of the most celebrated, acclaimed and successful actors in Indian cinema, particularly in south Indian cinema. He had a humongous reputation, having acted in many films across different languages for the last few decades.

“His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being has earned him the title ‘Superstar’ called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal would entail a great loss to our client,” the notice read.

The notice said it emerged that various manufacturers were misappropriating the actor’s name, voice, image, photograph, caricature image and computer-generated images to entice people to purchase their products. Such unauthorised use of images without his prior permission leads to deception, it added.

Stating that Mr. Rajinikanth alone has the right to commercial utilisation of his personality, name, voice, image and other characteristics associated with him, the notice said no one else could exploit them commercially in any manner whatsoever without his consent or express authorisation.

