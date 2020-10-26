Accused asked to give rice bags to homes

26 October 2020 21:37 IST

MADURAI

Granting bail to three accused in separate cases, remanded in judicial custody for illegal possession of rice meant for supply through public distribution system (PDS), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed them to give rice bags to homes in Madurai.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the accused to supply rice bags to Anbagam, a home for special children on Race Course Road, and Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens in Uthangudi, both in Madurai.

While, the court directed Arun from Tirunelveli to give 25 bags (50 kg each) of branded ponni rice to Anbagam, it asked Ayyappan from Tiruchi to supply 15 bags (50 kg each) to the home.

Vinothkumar from Tiruchi was directed to give 25 bags (50 kg each) of branded ponni rice to Rojavanam. The three accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for illegal possession of PDS rice.